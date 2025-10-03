HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 175,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

