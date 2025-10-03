HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 76,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

