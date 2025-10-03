HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6%

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $256.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $261.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.66.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $11,155,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.