HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Acuity by 33.1% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Acuity by 8.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity by 585.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $356.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $375.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.76.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

