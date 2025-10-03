HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $967.54 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $845.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $921.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,102.90.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

