HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $517,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $266,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $633.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.20 and its 200-day moving average is $533.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.