HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

