HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $79,698,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $13,545,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 382.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 446,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 354,320 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.7% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 274,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.7%

TSLX stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.85. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

