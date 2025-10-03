HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.