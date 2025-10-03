HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

