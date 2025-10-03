HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:TEL opened at $221.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $223.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

