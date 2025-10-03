HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,341,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,879,824,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,762,000 after acquiring an additional 753,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8%

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.