HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HP by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $6,359,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.