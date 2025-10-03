HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vistra by 41.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Vistra by 98.8% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 10,042.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

