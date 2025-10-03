HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vistra by 41.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Vistra by 98.8% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 10,042.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

