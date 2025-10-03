Head-To-Head Comparison: TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methanex and TOR Minerals International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.58 billion 0.85 $163.99 million $3.39 11.53 TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.20 -$2.61 million ($0.40) -3.10

Analyst Recommendations

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. TOR Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Methanex and TOR Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 0 2 7 3 3.08 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Methanex currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Methanex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 7.02% 12.61% 4.66% TOR Minerals International -6.28% -8.48% -6.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Methanex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats TOR Minerals International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

