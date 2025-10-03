Head-To-Head Survey: N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get N2OFF alerts:

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -2,422.21% -196.54% -142.36% Adecoagro 2.30% 3.24% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $210,000.00 18.73 -$5.19 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.52 billion 0.51 $92.34 million $0.35 22.16

This table compares N2OFF and Adecoagro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Risk & Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for N2OFF and Adecoagro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro 2 1 0 0 1.33

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than N2OFF.

Summary

Adecoagro beats N2OFF on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.