Hershey Company (The) $HSY Position Trimmed by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after acquiring an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,852,320. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $174.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.