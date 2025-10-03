Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 2,786 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $191.05.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $13,995,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,083,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,264,836,511.83. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.