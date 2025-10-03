IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.53 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 55.60 ($0.75). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 55.63 ($0.75), with a volume of 225,468 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.50.
IDOX Stock Down 0.4%
About IDOX
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
