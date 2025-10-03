Insmed, Inc. $INSM Stock Holdings Trimmed by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insmed by 546.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insmed by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $341,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $152.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.03. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,842,327. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

