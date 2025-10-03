iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 129,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 637.4% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $146.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

