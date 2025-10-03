iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IOO stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $121.50.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

