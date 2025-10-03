iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.