iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 18.8%

Shares of VLUE opened at $126.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

