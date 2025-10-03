iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

