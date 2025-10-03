iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.