iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,075,000 after buying an additional 1,396,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after buying an additional 105,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,740,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 137,864 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $124.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $128.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

