Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,615,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.0%

JKHY stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.