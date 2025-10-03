Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $340.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.74 and a 200-day moving average of $362.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $510.24.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

