Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 46,627 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

