Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,496 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AZN stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

