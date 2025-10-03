Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $308.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $275.56 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

