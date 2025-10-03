Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $265.43 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

