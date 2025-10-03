Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $150.73 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.17.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

