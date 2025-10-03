Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,156 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 269.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $133.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

