Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 93,600 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $466,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

