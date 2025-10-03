Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

