Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.78 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $74.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

