Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

