Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after acquiring an additional 358,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,005,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $160.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.