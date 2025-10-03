Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

