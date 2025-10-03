Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MPC opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $201.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.