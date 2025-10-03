Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,018 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,286,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,751,000 after acquiring an additional 660,650 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 291,685 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 151,439 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 228.2% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 93,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.