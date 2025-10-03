Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 23,084 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Shares of XSMO opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

