Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 39,878 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $245.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $245.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

