Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 61,505 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after buying an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $197,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,976,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,267,000 after buying an additional 604,016 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,873,000 after buying an additional 565,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 335 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

