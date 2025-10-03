Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 66,844 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,844 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 179.8% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 139.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.