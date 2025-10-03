Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 71.0% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 129.9% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 192.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.