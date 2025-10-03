Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IGM stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $128.11.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.