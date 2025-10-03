Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 43.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

